Sports World Reacts To Olympian Losing Her Gold Medal

SOCHI, RUSSIA - JANUARY 27: The Olympic Cauldron is tested by fire crews at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Park in the Costal Cluster on January 27, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

It only took a full decade, but the International Olympic Committee has dropped the hammer on a former gold medal winner and have stripped her of her medal.

According to the Associated Press, track & field star Natalya Antyukh, who won gold and silver medals for Russia at the 2012 Olympics in London, has been stripped of both medals for doping.

Antyukh's gold in the 400m hurdles is being re-awarded to Lashina Demus of the United States, who finished second in the gold medal race and won silver. Per the report, Zuzana Hejnova of the Czech Republic and Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica are in line to receive silver and bronze.

Antyukh also won silver with the Russian 4x400m relay. She and the rest of her team will be stripped of the silver medal as well, with Jamaica's team now being awarded silver and Ukraine's team being awarded bronze.

The wider sports world is shocked that it took the IOC a full decade to come to this decision. Many are outraged for Lashinda Demus as her inability to win gold at the time might have got her millions in monetizing her career.

Natalya Antyukh will not be stripped of the silver and bronze medals she claimed at the 2004 Olympics in Athens though.

Between 2002 and 2012, Antyukh was one of the most prolific track and field stars in the world. She was a star in the 400m and the 4x400m relay, winning championships across Europe and across the world.

But now her legacy is going to be tarnished by doping.

This is yet another black eye for the IOC - not just for failing to detect the doping at the time, but for dragging its feet in coming to a resolution.