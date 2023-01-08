Sports World Reacts To Olympian's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 17: Aly Raisman attends the ESPN's HEROES At THE ESPYS Official Pre-Party at City Market Social House on July 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Aly Raisman is an inspiration, both on and off of the gymnastics mat.

The legendary United States women's gymnastics star was a force in the sport, helping lead her country to Olympic gold medals, while also speaking out on the issues poisoning the sport.

Raisman has made sure to be a standout in other areas, as well.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has posed in "Body Paint" in viral fashion.

Raisman is getting praised for her "Wonder Woman" persona. It's hard to argue with that.

The sports world are big fans of the legendary United States gymnast right now.

"Aly is perfect. ❤," one fan added.

"You go girl, keep kicking butt and doing what you do! You're a smart, talented, strong woman. Always remember, there are others who stand behind you and wish you the best life you can live! Be safe!" one fan added.

"If DC reboots their series, Aly would make an excellent Wonder Woman," one fan suggested.

Perhaps we'll be seeing another standout gymnast posing for the issue in 2023.