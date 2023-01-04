Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 2023 Predictions

On Wednesday afternoon, Paige Spiranac revealed a few predictions for the 2023 sports year.

She's predicting a major upset in the College Football Playoff, picking TCU to take down the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs. In the NFL she's rolling with the Philadelphia Eagles to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Spiranac also believes Rafael Nadal will win another major title and then walk off into the sunset. Meanwhile, she thinks Coco Gauff will win her first major title.

Among her other predictions was that the Los Angeles Lakers will trade LeBron James and the Brooklyn Nets will win the NBA title.

Here are all of her predictions.

Naturally, the sporting world had a few things to say about her selections.

"I love your NFL prediction, obviously. I hope you’re right," said one Eagles fan.

"I don't know why but I find myself fully believing every prediction @PaigeSpiranac gives out here," joked another.

"I predict the only thing that will be right in all that will be CoCo," said a third.

What do you think of her predictions?