Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Advice For Men

As a prominent sports personality, Paige Spiranac gets a lot of criticism coming her way — specifically from men.

Earlier this week, the former professional golfer took to Twitter with some words of advice for the men who criticize her.

"Word of advice to the men out there. If you’re going to write a mean, nasty comment about me at least delete your DM asking me out first. You’re giving me mixed messages lol," she wrote.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this message.

"If they are writing means things that’s just because they have low self esteem," one fan wrote.

"The paradox of making your living off simp energy It’s tough out there for mids!" another said.

"He's just made you didn't take him up on his DM!" another added.

Spiranac has millions of followers on social media and likely deals with rude comments every single day. Based on this tweet though, it's clear she's plenty well-versed in sticking up for herself.

Maybe critics will now think twice before shooting a rude message in Spiranac's direction.