Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Announcement

On Wednesday morning, social media superstar and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac made an announcement fans have been waiting for.

While she won't be making an OnlyFans account, Paige did take a step in that direction this week. She created an "OnlyPaige" account and shared that news with fans today.

"This subscription is an exciting, fun way to connect with me like never before that includes everything from golf instruction and peeks into my everyday life, to behind the scenes of special events and photoshoots!" she said in the announcement.

As for what will be covered, she shared a few details: "I’ll be uploading fresh, new content multiple times per week, and will check in on live streams often!"

It didn't take fans long to start responding.

"Good on her for grabbing the bag from gullible men. She knows she can get away with posting IG content on there instead and making millions doing so. Easy peasy," one fan pointed out.

"LMAO this woman is insanely knowledgeable about sports but she also really knows her audience," another fan said.

"Signs up immediately," said a third.

