Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Backup Plan

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac's backup plan is still alive.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality joked that being a Hooters waitress was her "backup" career plan. Her tweet came in response to a tweet about Hooters shutting down operations.

That tweet has since been proven to be false, though.

Spiranac's backup plan is still in the works.

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on Spiranac's tweet about Hooters.

"Don’t believe everything you read," one fan wrote.

"There’s always twin peaks. No worries," one fan added.

"I talked to the rest of the millennials, this is just typical big media fake news," one fan added.

"What? Who are they getting this study data from," one fan added.

Spiranac is doing pretty well on her own, of course, but thankfully, her backup option is still doing pretty well.