Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Deion Sanders Opinion

Deion Sanders made headlines for telling Colorado players that he's bringing his "luggage" with him. He also told a few members of the team to enter the transfer portal.

Former pro golfer and social media influencer Paige Spiranac shared her thoughts on that speech. For the most part, she appreciates how honest Sanders was with his new players.

"Honestly, I love the transparency," Spiranac said. "I was a D-I athlete. After I signed my NLI, they switched head coaches, and in that moment I should have transferred immediately."

However, Spiranac did admit that she's not loving one particular move Sanders made.

"What I don’t love is making your son the head quarterback? Not sure about that, but what do I know."

Spiranac's video received a ton of replies. Most of them are positive.

"I 100% agree w you," one fan tweeted. "There’s a lot of deception w coaches.. Especially the higher levels u go. The transparency is key, kids now know what to expect. Otherwise, would be out in the dark wondering. they should listen to u more."

"Shedeur is an NFL prospect," another user commented. "Colorado went 1-11 this past year. So, they QB position has definitely been upgraded."

"His son is better than the QB they have Paige," a third person wrote.

There'll be pressure on Sanders to revitalize Colorado's football program, make no mistake about it.