Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Dumb Rules' List

In true Monday fashion, Paige Spiranac couldn't help but post a video complaining about some of the "dumb" sports rules this morning.

Spiranac, who's amassed millions of followers on her social media platforms, shared her biggest frustrations about various sports rules in a new video.

Her complaints start with the handicapped scoring system in golf and ends with her opinion that steroids in baseball should be legal. That's not all she has to complain about, though.

Her controversial sports rules opinions are sparking plenty of debate on Twitter today.

Let's take a look at a few responses:

"The offsides rule in hockey is not a dumb rule," a fan wrote. "It prevents an offensive player just hanging out by the opposing goalie. Hocking is a lot more exciting once you understand the offsides rule. Now two line pass, maybe you have something there."

"Not being able to advance a fumble recovery on a muffed punt," another fan commented. "Or onside kick. Worst rule in football. Makes absolutely no sense. The ball being dead where you recover it is not football. You should always be able to pick up a fumble and run it in."

"Offsides in hockey and soccer is ok," one fan said. "1 rule I would change in the NFL is defensive pass interference being a spot foul. It can 7 yards or 50 yards. College football has it right. 15 yards no matter what. Prevents heaving the ball on 3rd and 26 and hoping for the cheap first down."

What's your least favorite rule in sports?