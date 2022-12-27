Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Life Announcement

On Tuesday, former pro golfer Paige Spiranac had important news to share with her fans regarding her health.

Spiranac recently underwent a biopsy because doctors found a lump in her breast. Thankfully, her results came back negative.

"Sorry for not being as active lately on social media," Spiranac wrote. "I went on vacation then had to deal with my health. During an annual check up, they found a lump in my breast. I recently had to get a biopsy done. It came back negative which I'm grateful for!

"A reminder to get your check ups and also that you never know what people are going through behind closed doors so extending kindness is important. I want to think you guys for always sending so much love and support my way."

Spiranac's followers are glad her results came back negative. They also love the message she shared regarding kindness.

"Glad you got a good diagnosis and that you are okay," one person replied.

"That is very good news," another person wrote. "You absolutely deserved that vacation! Happy holidays to you and yours Paige!"

Spiranac did a marvelous job of building her brand in 2022. As of now, she's in store for another great year.