Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Paige Spiranac certainly knows how to get attention on social media.

The former professional golfer turned sports media star announced earlier this month that she's starting her own subscription service, in which she will give lucky golf fans practice advice and tips.

"The best part about OnlyPaige is you can get great golf instruction and also have a shot of me in a Cammy outfit lol get you a girl who can do both! Subscribe here," she announced on Saturday night.

Golf fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"This is by far the best picture on someone wearing a red beret," one fan wrote.

"Honestly, I just want the golf lessons and to play with Paige," another fan wrote.

"Green is my favorite color by the way," another fan added on social media.

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Any takers?