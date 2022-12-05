Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photos

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Paige Spiranac knows how to drive eyeballs.

The former professional golfer turned sports media personality has built a pretty impressive empire on social media. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has millions of followers across her platforms.

It's not hard to see why.

While Spiranac is an impressive voice in sports media, she knows what drives clicks, as well.

Some of Spiranac's top photos have gone viral on social media.

Spiranac even did her own calendar photoshoot.

Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the racy photos.

"we are not worthy 🔥🔥🔥," one fan wrote.

"I don’t think these pics are legal in Qatar 😂," another fan wrote.

"I don't care about soccer, I'm here for way more interesting cups," another fan wrote.

"Pat Burrell was originally #33. She’s trying to tell us something," another fan wrote.

Well played, Paige.