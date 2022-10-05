Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Swimsuit Photo

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

On Tuesday, former golf pro and social media influencer Paige Spiranac unveiled her latest merchandise.

Fans of Spiranac can purchase a wall calendar for 2023. Each month includes an exclusive picture of Spiranac.

Spiranac shared a photo from the calendar on Instagram

"Calendar is now available to buy," Spiranac announced on social media. "This was a very special project for me. I found the location @therustyskilletranch, styled every look, did my own hair and makeup, and the best part is my mother shot every picture. It was just the two of us. Hope you enjoy the calendar and all the hard work we put into it! Link in bio to buy."

This post from Spiranac is receiving a lot of love at the moment.

"I’m buying all of them," Kayce Smith of Barstool Sports wrote.

Claire Hogle commented: "We are not worthy."

"What month is this?," a fan said.

"Incredible is an understatement," another fan replied.

The 2023 wall calendar featuring photos of Spiranac is available for $25. This item is currently available for pre-order.