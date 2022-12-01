Look: Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Video

Well played, Paige.

In honor of the 2022 Men's World Cup taking place, the former professional golfer turned sports media personality put out a viral video.

Paige Spiranac honored Brandi Chastain with a goal celebration imitation on Thursday.

The video has gone viral.

The sports world has taken to social media to weigh in on the celebration video.

"She’s generational," one fan wrote.

"We need more of this just saying," another fan wrote.

"She did a good parody imitation of a celebration that was a tad over-the-top when the original took place. I think it was awesome you had fun with that," one fan wrote.

The U.S., meanwhile, is set to take on the Netherlands on Saturday morning.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. E.T.