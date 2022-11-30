Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Try-On Video

Paige Spiranac/Instagram.

Social media influencer Paige Spiranac is giving her followers some potential gift ideas for the holiday season.

On Tuesday night, Spiranac posted a video of her trying on several golf outfits.

Spiranac's video included outfits for all types of settings, such as the country club, public course and private course. She even pulled out multiple outfits for an "IG Golf Girl."

Here's the latest video from Spiranac's Instagram account:

The comments to Spiranac's try-on video are mostly positive.

"Do Instagram golf girls give you the credit you deserve for creating this world for us," one person said.

"IG Golf Girl outfits, definitely," another person commented.

One of Spiranac's followers replied, "All the outfits are cute but I prefer the plaid at beginning."

"The first one," a fourth follower wrote. "Where can I find that?"

This video is yet another reason why Spiranac is a fan favorite among golf content creators.