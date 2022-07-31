Sports World Reacts To Pat McAfee SummerSlam Performance

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Pat McAfee put on a show at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday night.

McAfee, the former NFL All-Pro punter, defeated Happy Corbin and received a huge applause from the fanatic crowd.

"SmackDown analyst and former All-Pro punter Pat McAfee defeated Happy Corbin after he connected with a low blow followed by a roll-up after it appeared he was going for the Panama Sunrise," said ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

"Corbin attempted to finish the match with End of Days, but collided with the referee when McAfee escaped, leading to an illegal kick to the groin."

Here's what WWE fans are saying about Pat McAfee's spectacular performance.

Is there anything Pat McAfee can't do? The dude is becoming a WWE star.