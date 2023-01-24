Sports World Reacts To Pat Riley's Greatest NBA Player Pick

MIAMI, FL - JULY 11: Miami Heat President Pat Riley announces the signing of Ray Allen at AmericanAirlines Arena on July 11, 2012 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

When it comes to the NBA's GOAT debate, more times than not the argument is between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. But Pat Riley is stepping outside of that.

During a recent interview with ESPN, the Hall of Fame head coach and executive opened up about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron. Telling Ramona Shelburne, "I always said that Kareem was the greatest player of all time because of his longevity."

The sports world reacted to Riley's comment on Twitter.

"Kareem is one of the greatest to ever play the game. I don't do the one player is the greatest, but to me he's up there with MJ, Bron, Mamba and a few others," a user said.

"Pat really putting the full court press on LeBron," another replied.

"I mean by that argument LeBron is the GOAT lol," a fan laughed.

"It's wild that he had a direct influence on two of the greatest players of all time. Helped both become multiple time champions."

LeBron is currently 224 points away from passing Kareem, who held the all-time scoring record for almost 40 years.