Sports World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly growing his portfolio within Kansas City with his latest purchase.

On Tuesday, the KC Current announced that the former MVP and Super Bowl champ has joined the expansion team's ownership group heading into its third season as an NWSL franchise.

The sports world reacted to Mahomes' latest move on social media.

"Royals, Current, Broncos, Raiders" a fan replied.

"Go Brittney's husband," another user said.

"LET'S GO MVPAT!!!!"

"Great to see," another fan tweeted. "Hopefully he sticks around long after he is done playing. Dude knows football in and out."

"It's really, really impossible to quantify the impact this guy has and will have on the city," another user commented.

"Imagine having an ownership stake in multiple professional sports franchises at age 27," laughed Arrowhead Live.

"He attends almost all of the homes games anyway," reported KCTV 5's Bill Hurrelbrink. "Love his passion for KC!"

Great stuff from a player whose fully wrapped his arms around his new home since 2017.