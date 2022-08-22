Sports World Reacts To Paul Finebaum Show Making History

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 18: Paul Finebaum of the Paul Finebaum show reacts to a comment during the SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 18, 2022, at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, GA.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The "Paul Finebaum Show" is making some history on Monday.

SEC Network and ESPN host Alyssa Lang became the first woman to guest host the highly-watched program. Earlier in the summer, Lang stood-in for the radio-only version of the show suring SECN Takeovers.

In the words of ESPN's PR Team, "that's a W."

Sports fans are excited.

"I'm hopping on Finebaum around 2 p.m. today to talk Vandy/Hawaii. So excited to join another woman on the show!" Aria Gerson wrote.

"Congratulations love!!!" Kris Budden wrote.

Lang first joined ESPN's press crew in 2018 as a host, anchor and reporter for their SEC Network programming after coming up through the ranks in Florida and South Carolina.

During her time as a local reporter she covered the the Carolina Panthers, Clemson Tigers, Gamecocks and more.

Now Lang wears many hats at ESPN, including a very big one at 3 PM ET.