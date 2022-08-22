Sports World Reacts To Paul Finebaum Show Making History
The "Paul Finebaum Show" is making some history on Monday.
SEC Network and ESPN host Alyssa Lang became the first woman to guest host the highly-watched program. Earlier in the summer, Lang stood-in for the radio-only version of the show suring SECN Takeovers.
In the words of ESPN's PR Team, "that's a W."
Sports fans are excited.
"I'm hopping on Finebaum around 2 p.m. today to talk Vandy/Hawaii. So excited to join another woman on the show!" Aria Gerson wrote.
"Congratulations love!!!" Kris Budden wrote.
Lang first joined ESPN's press crew in 2018 as a host, anchor and reporter for their SEC Network programming after coming up through the ranks in Florida and South Carolina.
During her time as a local reporter she covered the the Carolina Panthers, Clemson Tigers, Gamecocks and more.
Now Lang wears many hats at ESPN, including a very big one at 3 PM ET.