Sports World Reacts To Paul Pierce's Racy Birthday Photo

Nearly a year and a half ago, ESPN fired longtime NBA player Paul Pierce following a racy video he posted to social media.

The future Hall of Famer was fired after he shared racy videos on Instagram of himself surrounded by exotic dancers while playing poker with friends. Well, that wasn't the last we've heard of the incident.

Earlier this week, Pierce posted a photo of the birthday cake he received from his friends. It just so happened to feature a screenshot from the video he posted before he was fired.

Fans couldn't believe Pierce posted this photo to social media as well.

"By far the best thing I’ve seen on the TL probably ever," one fan said.

Other fans think Pierce was the one who got the cake for himself.

"You got that cake for yourself," joked one fan.

Even more fans aren't sure why he got fired from ESPN in the first place.

"Still don't know why he got fired for this," a fan said.

Pierce is clearly enjoying retirement.