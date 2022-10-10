Sports World Reacts To Phil Knight Donation News

BERKELEY, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Chairman Emeritus of Nike, Inc., Phil Knight watches as the Oregon Ducks play against the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter of their game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Oregon defeated Cal 42-24. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images/Getty Images

Nike co-founder Phil Knight made a notable political donation ahead of the November elections.

According to reports out of Oregon, the prominent businessman donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan.

Per state records, Knight had previously donated $3.75 million to unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson's campaign.

Knight's new donation has made waves on social media ahead of the November election.

However, according to one expert who spoke with KGW8, the donation might be what you think:

Republican political strategist Rebecca Tweed said Knight's money, first to Johnson and now to Drazan, is more of a "no" vote than anything else.

“It's not really $1 million toward Drazan or $3.75 towards Betsy. It's $4.75 (million) against Tina Kotek," said Tweed.

Unsurprisingly, sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the news.

"PHIL KNIGHT FLUSHES HIS LEGACY DOWN THE TOILET BY SUPPORTING JOHNSON OR DRAZEN... EPIC FAIL! ALL FOR A TAX BREAK!" one fan wrote.

"Well just so you know ... and your children will someday know ... Political campaign contributions in Oregon are NOT tax deductible!!!!!" one fan added.

Knight, 84, is reportedly worth more than $35 billion.