Sports World Reacts To Player's Brittney Griner Decision

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury prepares for game 1 of the WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

WNBA players have competed overseas for years. However, that may change due to Brittney Griner's situation.

Back in February, Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport. She was detained in Russia until the United States agreed to a prisoner swap in December.

While on "CNN This Morning," Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx commented on Griner's detention.

"It’s really scary. You really have to evaluate, anyone who wants to go overseas, what it’s going to look like,” Collier said. “We’re in a big market also, like a lot of money to be had there. But you have to look at — their rules are a lot different than ours, their laws.”

Collier then said that it's not worth it for her anymore to play basketball overseas.

"For me, it’s just not worth it. It’s not the same for every player. But I have a family now, being at home is just a better option for me."

Sports fans believe Collier is justified for making this decision.

"And rightfully so," one person replied to Collier's decision. "There is no way in hell that I would go to Russia as any kind of public figure."

"Americans, now that they have been made a target for ransom, should not step one toe out of America, especially famous Americans," another person said.

Last year, Collier played for Lattes Montpellier in France.

Collier probably won't be the only WNBA player who passes up on playing overseas in 2023.