Sports World Reacts To Potential ESPN Radio Departure

NEW YORK - JULY 19: New York Yankees television broadcaster Michael Kay speaks during the teams 63rd Old Timers Day before the game against the Detroit Tigers on July 19, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Veteran radio broadcaster Michael Kay is reportedly considering retirement from ESPN New York, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Kay's multi-million contract with ESPN expires in September. There have been discussions about a possible extension, but the expectation is that he steps away from the booth.

Kay, who will turn 62 next month, has another full-time job as the TV voice of the New York Yankees. He has no plans to give up this position.

"Kay has no plans to give up his Yankees job and has made it clear to ESPN executives that he hopes to continue on ESPN’s “Kay-Rod” broadcasts, where he and Alex Rodriguez did an alternative cast on select “Sunday Night Baseball” games last season and during a postseason series," Marchand reports. "Because ESPN executives are still trying to keep Kay, the network has no real plan yet for how it would replace him. The initial expectation is La Greca and Rosenberg would be part of a new program; however, ESPN has not really gotten deep into discussions. Kay will be hard to replace if he does leave."

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I would actually go into a pit of depression. Kay Show feeds my afternoons. It's his life of course, but he would be greatly missed from the radio waves," one fan wrote.

"Obviously, significant. Some really interesting points in here. Carlin would be a clear fit but Mad Dog… that would be insanity," another said.

"If Kay does 'retire' ESPN should just keep Don and Peter together. The shows that have just them two flow great," another added.

Could this be the last year of Michael Kay on ESPN radio?