Sports World Reacts To Predictable Mike Tyson News

Mike Tyson is reportedly set to make his return to the boxing ring in 2022.

The legendary boxer has been hinting at a return fight. Earlier this weekend, Iron Mike confirmed that he’ll be getting back in the ring.

“I am going to have a return fight in February and we are pretty skeptical about the opponent, but it will be a really stimulating opponent,” Tyson exclusively told The Sun.

Fans are speculating that Tyson will be fighting against one of the Paul brothers – specifically, Logan Paul. Tyson had previously admitted that he’d have interest in fighting one of them.

“Yes. Hell, I would fight them,” Tyson previously said of Logan and Jake Paul via Talksport. “They would fight me. That would make a lot of money. Hundred million dollars, they do anything, they don’t mind getting beat up for a hundred million dollars.”

The Paul brothers have certainly made a name for themselves in the boxing community, racking up significant PPV numbers.

It’s not surprising that a Tyson vs. Paul fight seems to be happening.

Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson Feb 2022 ! Sources tell #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/7B6hmEiXDg — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 23, 2021

“That’s gonna be so much better to watch than the Mayweather fight,” one fan predicts.

“Tyson will knock him out in 1 round,” another fan wrote.

“They going to keep pushing these limits. Mike hit hard even when he ain’t trying to knock you out,” another fan added.

Tyson, 55, last fought in November of 2020, facing off against Roy Jones Jr. The fight ended in a draw, though Tyson looked pretty great.

Will you be buying a potential Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view?