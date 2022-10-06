Sports World Reacts To President Biden's Significant Announcement

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn as he returns to the White House on July 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden traveled to Philadelphia where he delivered a speech about protecting the right to vote at the National Constitution Center. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

In a move that many sports fans and far more Americans have wanted for decades, President Joe Biden made several huge announcements about his plans for decriminalizing marijuana.

On Thursday, Biden reiterated his objection to seeing people jailed for using or possessing marijuana and announced plans to end the "failed approach" to tackling the drug issue. His steps include a pardon of all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a call for the 50 U.S. governors to do the same at a state level, and an internal review to see if marijuana should be rescheduled under federal law.

"As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana," Biden said in a tweet. "Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach. Allow me to lay them out."

Sports fans across the country are applauding the move with some crossing their fingers that their own states follow suit. Though for some NFL fans, one name is on their minds right now - the oft-suspended star wide receiver Josh Gordon:

While Joe Biden may be ready to decriminalize marijuana use at a federal level, private companies - especially the NFL - can still choose to punish players for use as they see fit. That hasn't happened as much recently as the NFL decides to let up on enforcement, but in some states it remains a crime.

We're still a long way away from formal, federal decriminalization of marijuana. But this is a great first step for marijuana proponents.

Will any other states follow suit?