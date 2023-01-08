Sports World Reacts To Racy Cavinder Twins Video
The Cavinder twins are trending on social media for their bikini-themed video on Sunday.
Hannah and Haley, basketball players at the University of Miami, are going viral for their TikTok video with their mom.
"Happy bday to our triple mama cav," they wrote.
The video is going viral on social media.
Sports fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the video of the viral basketball players.
"She just stands there and glows. 🥰," one fan said of their mom.
"What’s her @," one fan joked.
The Cavinder twins have gone viral on social media for their photo and video posts.
They have millions of followers.
The Cavinder twins are two of the most popular athletes in college sports, thanks in part to Name, Image and Likeness.
They will surely continue to go viral moving forward.