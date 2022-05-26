Sports World Reacts To Ray Liotta's Tragic Death

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Actor Ray Liotta speaks onstage during Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Many Saints of Newark" panel during Deadline Contenders Film: New York on December 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Deadline) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The movie industry received heartbreaking news this Thursday. Legendary actor Ray Liotta has passed away at 67.

Liotta is best known for his role in Goodfellas, but make no mistake, he also delivered excellent performances in Fields of Dreams, The Place Beyond The Pines, and Cop Land.

According to Deadline, Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic. He was reportedly there shooting a film called Dangerous Waters.

There are plenty of people devastated by this news, and understandably so. Liotta was a beloved actor for so many years.

"Oh no," NFL Network's Steve Wyche tweeted. "RIP."

"RIP to an absolute legend," Eric Hubbs of Barstool Sports tweeted.

"Ray Liotta: Great Shoeless Joe, great Henry Hill, great Miami Hurricane. RIP to one of the greats," Kevin Clark of The Ringer said.

Liotta is survived by his daughter, Karsen. He was also engaged with Jacy Nittolo.

Our thoughts are with Liotta's family and friends at this time.