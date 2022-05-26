Sports World Reacts To Ray Liotta's Tragic Death
The movie industry received heartbreaking news this Thursday. Legendary actor Ray Liotta has passed away at 67.
Liotta is best known for his role in Goodfellas, but make no mistake, he also delivered excellent performances in Fields of Dreams, The Place Beyond The Pines, and Cop Land.
According to Deadline, Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic. He was reportedly there shooting a film called Dangerous Waters.
There are plenty of people devastated by this news, and understandably so. Liotta was a beloved actor for so many years.
"Oh no," NFL Network's Steve Wyche tweeted. "RIP."
"RIP to an absolute legend," Eric Hubbs of Barstool Sports tweeted.
"Ray Liotta: Great Shoeless Joe, great Henry Hill, great Miami Hurricane. RIP to one of the greats," Kevin Clark of The Ringer said.
Liotta is survived by his daughter, Karsen. He was also engaged with Jacy Nittolo.
Our thoughts are with Liotta's family and friends at this time.