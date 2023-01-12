Sports World Reacts To Reporter's Lawsuit Against ESPN

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 20: A detail view of a microphone is seen with an ESPN logo on it during a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on December 20, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A pair of former ESPN employees are reportedly suing ESPN and Disney over the company's vaccine mandate.

Per Jason Morrin, former reporter Allison Williams and producer Beth Faber have jointly filed a lawsuit in Connecticut against the broadcasting giant after being fired due to their vaccination status.

The sports world reacted to Williams' suit on social media.

"'The lawsuit goes on to claim Disney's actions were 'state action,' alleging the company 'has a symbiotic relationship with the Defense Department,'" a user quoted.

"Not a lawyer but [in my opinion] the intent is pretty clear," another said. "Like Sage Steele, this has very slim chance of going anywhere. It's a Hail Mary, the purpose of which is not to win, but to boost clout, stature, and credentials amongst conservatives and conservatives media outlets."

"Sigh."

"Should be suing over using corded headphones in 2023," another tweeted.

We'll see where this one goes.