Sports World Reacts To Return Of Longtime ESPN Show

Believe it or not, "Sports Science" is making a comeback.

John Brenkus, the executive producer and host of "Sports Science," announced this exciting news earlier this week. He has been anchoring this show since its inception in 2007.

According to Brenkus, the series won't return to ESPN. However, a big announcement is "coming soon."

Judging by the responses on social media, sports fans are glad this show is making a return.

"I used to love when this came on," one fan said.

"They tried to replace bro with next gen stats," a second fan wrote.

Another fan tweeted, "let’s goooooo."

In 2009, "Sports Science" was nominated for five Emmys. The show won awards for Outstanding Graphic Design and Outstanding New Approaches in Sports Programming.

What made "Sports Science" so enjoyable was that no one could debate the information presented. Brenkus would strictly bring facts and science to the table.

Fans of "Sports Science" will have to patiently wait to find out which network will host its next season.