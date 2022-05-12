Sports World Disappointed By The Preakness Announcement

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 07: Jockey Sonny Leon reacts as Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 07, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Any hope of Rich Strike making a Triple Crown run was put to bed this Thursday.

Rich Strike's owner, Rick Dawson, announced that the horse will not race in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico next Saturday.

"Obviously, with our tremendous effort and win in the Derby, it’s very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group," Dawson said. "However, after much discussion and consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed, and a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what’s best for Ritchie is what’s best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately 5 weeks."

This decision from Dawson and the rest of the team isn't sitting well with some parts of the sports world.

"Load management in horse racing," a sports fan tweeted. "Lame."

"That's no fun," another fan wrote.

Not every sports fan is devastated by this news though. In fact, Britt McHenry called it a "smart decision."

"Honestly an expected and smart decision for Preakness," McHenry tweeted. "Rich Strike likely wouldn’t win back to back. Hell of a run for an 80-1 odds little horse. His stride was so long down the last stretch. Longer than Epicenter."

"Aww, that's Ok, rest that boy for the long run. I'd much rather see him do better at Belmont than run the Preakness," one fan said.

Rich Strike shocked countless fans last week, going from an 80-1 long shot to the winner of the Kentucky Derby.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until the Belmont Stakes to see Rich Strike back in action.