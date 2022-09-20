Sports World Reacts To Roger Federer's Big Announcement

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Roger Federer of Switzerland returns a shot to John Isner during the men's final of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium March 31, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Just last week, tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement from from the sport.

While he announced his retirement, he's not officially done just yet. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will compete in the Laver Cup in London this week.

In a press conference leading up to the tournament, Federer announced he won't be competing in singles. However, he plans to play doubles this week.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the news. Most aren't ready to say goodbye to the tennis legend just yet.

"I'm unwell," one fan said.

"What we got with Serena at the U.S. Open was so unique and special. I'm glad Fed is getting onto the court one more time, I hate that it has to be like this," said another fan.

Most fans are just hoping that Federer will team up with Rafael Nadal in his final tournament.

"Doubles had better be with Nadal, one last ride. We tennis fans need it," said one fan.

Will Nadal and Federer team up?