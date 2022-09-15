Sports World Reacts To Roger Federer's Big Announcement

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 29: Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates match point against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during the men's semifinals of the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Hard Rock Stadium March 29, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Florida.(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

One of the greatest tennis players of all-time is hanging up his racket.

On Thursday morning, 20-time major champion Roger Federer announced his retirement from the game.

In a heartfelt message on social media, the 41-year-old Swiss native revealed that next week's Laver Cup in London will be his final tournament.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear," Federer wrote. "I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.

"Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

Federer won eight titles at Wimbledon, six at the Australian Open, five at the US Open and one at the French Open.

Congrats on the amazing career, Fed.