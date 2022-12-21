Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Update

US Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom after the court's verdict in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - A Russian court found Griner guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics after prosecutors requested a sentence of nine and a half years in jail for the athlete. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

University Baptist Church in Waco celebrated Brittney Griner's release from a Russian prison on Monday. According to a report from ESPN, only 20 people showed up for this service.

Baylor's women's head basketball coach Nicki Collen was present for Monday's celebratory service. She spoke to Griner's supporters at the gathering.

During the service, a "vigil of hope" was held for former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. He has been imprisoned in Russia for multiple years.

From ESPN:

Brittney Griner's homecoming was celebrated Monday night in front of 20 people at University Baptist Church in Waco. Baylor is on winter break, and a few of the people who were supposed to attend were sick. The church livestreamed the event

The sports world had a lot to say about the underwhelming turnout at University Baptist Church.

"Apparently there was a homecoming celebration for Britney Griner in Waco and only 20 people showed up," Tyler Zed tweeted. "Talk about embarrassing."

Griner spent 10 months in Russian custody because of a drug-related incident at a Moscow airport.

The United States secured Griner's release by sending arms dealer Viktor Bout to Russia in a one-for-one prisoner exchange.