Sports World Reacts To Salt Bae's Behavior On Sunday
Salt Bae isn't a popular person in the soccer world right now.
Moments after Argentina took down France in the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, he was seen holding up the trophy that was awarded to the team.
The celebrity chef, whose real name is Nusr-et Gokce, then took to Instagram to post pictures of the celebration, and that only angered more people. In the pictures, he can be seen holding the trophy by himself and even trying to get a picture with Lionel Messi.
He even broke FIFA rules when he touched the trophy. According to the rules, the trophy is only allowed to be touched by a select number of people.
Sports fans on Twitter were also not happy with the celebrity's behavior.
Hopefully, Salt Bae will learn his lesson and not do this again when the next World Cup comes around in 2026.