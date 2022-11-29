Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Epic Game Schedule

ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 26: The Michigan Wolverines Cheerleaders support their team against the Brigham Young Cougars at Michigan Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Wolverines defeated the Cougars 31-0. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

After a 1-0 win over Iran, the United States Men's National Team advanced to the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Needing a win to advance, U.S. superstar Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute to give the team a 1-0 lead. The U.S. held on, despite an onslaught from Iran in the second half.

Next up for the United States is a battle against the Netherlands on Saturday morning. That means sports fans are in for an eventful day.

College football writer Stewart Mandel highlighted the schedule: 10 am ET: Netherlands-USA Noon ET: Big 12 title game 4 ET: SEC title game 8 ET: B1G and ACC title games.

Fans are ready.

"A win over the Netherlands ought to be enough for the USA to bump USC out of the playoff," one fan joked.

"Only 1 of those games matters and it is the one in Qatar," another fan said.

"I was worried the soccer was going to be at 2 near the end of the most important college football game of the weekend. God bless the schedule-makers and God bless the USA," added a third.

There will be plenty to watch this weekend.