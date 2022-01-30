Sports World Reacts To Saturday’s Ronda Rousey News

The Spun

Ronda Rousey is back.

The legendary MMA star made her return to the wrestling world on Saturday evening and she did it in a pretty big way.

Rousey returned to WWE on Saturday night after nearly three years away from the sport. The former Raw women’s champion made her comeback during the women’s Royal Rumble match. Rousey ended up the champion, securing a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 38 in April.

Rousey made her debut with the WWE in 2018. She stepped away for a couple of years, starting a family with her husband, Travis Browne. The happy couple welcomed a baby girl into the world this past September.

The ex-MMA star is back in the ring now, though, and she plans on being a big factor moving forward.

