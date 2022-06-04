Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

US singer Jennifer Lopez (R) and Colombian singer Shakira (L) perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira, 45, and Pique, 35, have two children together. The family had been primarily living in Spain the past few years.

The now former couple met each other in 2010. Pique was featured in Shakira's "Waka Waka" music video, which just so happened to be the official song of the World Cup at the time.

Shakira has hinted that her relationship with Pique was struggling a few months ago on the Planet Weirdo podcast.

“My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He’s tired of waiting up,” Shakira said on the podcast Planet Weirdo with Holly H. “‘Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time.”

Shakira's future relationship status will certainly be monitored closely.