Sports World Reacts To Scary Brittney Griner Development

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

The sports world is monitoring what appears to be a serious development in the Brittney Griner situation.

Griner, one of the best players in the WNBA, is believed to need private air travel to play, due to rising security concerns following her imprisonment in Russia and eventual return to the United States last month.

WNBA players are hoping to get chartered flights across the league, with the Griner situation being a spark for it.

"The issue of private air travel has come to the forefront of free agent conversations around the WNBA, multiple sources told ESPN, because of the assumption that Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner will need to fly privately due to security concerns," Ramona Shelburne reports.

Players across the league believe the issue of getting private flights is a "fake problem." They believe the WNBA is more than capable of figuring it out.

Fans believe the league needs to get this figured out.

"They don't allow teams to charter flights? Is that usual for women's pro sports teams?" one fan wrote.

"It's crazy if this backlash towards her exists. Like it was her idea who to swap with or anything...? She had zero control over this part of the overall story. What was she supposed to do, refuse to leave prison?? LOL...." one fan added.

"That’s horrifying… right wing terrorists harassing her. She needs protection," one fan added.

Hopefully, the security concerns for Griner will never be proven right, but the league should allow for teams to fly privately moving forward.