Sports World Reacts To Serena Williams' Big Announcement

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Serena Williams of The United States celebrates during The Ladies Singles Final against Angelique Kerber of Germany on day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Serena Williams is back. The all-time tennis great will make return after receiving a wild-card invitation to Wimbledon.

Williams is one of six women given a wild-card spot in the singles draw.

"The stage awaits. Our 7-time champion @serenawilliams will return to Wimbledon as a wild card this summer for her 21st appearance," Wimbledon announced.

"23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Willams will play at Wimbledon, which has awarded a wild-card invitation," ESPN wrote.

"Serena Williams is BACK, and we're all for it Wimbledon called and the GOAT answered, as she is set to hunt for Grand Slam 24 on a wild-card invite," CPTennis tweeted.

"Serena Williams is 40. Her last completed match was more than a year ago....and there will be 127 women hoping like hell they don't draw her in round one @Wimbledon," Jon Wertheim said.

"serena williams is playing wimbledon beyonce is working on an album i am going to apologize in advance for the person i will become when bey releases the first single on the weekend serena wins wimby," a fan said.

"Serena Williams confirms she is coming back on tour after one year to play Wimbledon. Fantastic news for her fans and tennis in general," said Jose Morgado.

Welcome back, Serena.