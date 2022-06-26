Sports World Reacts To Sha'Carri Richardson's Performance

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 25: Sha'Carri Richardson competes in the women's 200 meter first round during the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on June 25, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Another day, another disappointing result for Sha'Carri Richardson.

After failing to qualify for the women's 100m dash final, Richardson flamed out in the 200m dash, as well.

Richardson, once viewed as the face of American women's sprinting, has fallen on tough times.

Richardson had no interest in speaking with the press following her latest result.

This has been a theme for Richardson all weekend.

Richardson, who was ruled ineligible for the Olympics due to a positive marijuana test, has not regained her once-elite form.

Track fans, meanwhile, are hoping to see some other athletes getting the recognition.

Richardson will have to face her critics - and the media - at some point, though.