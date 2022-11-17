Sports World Reacts To Shaq's Bizarre Conspiracy Theory

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: (L-R) Shareef O'Neal and Shaquille O'Neal attend the 19th Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Harold and Carole Pump Foundation )

Usually it's a bad sign when someone starts spouting off conspiracy theories. But when NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is involved, it's a little bit less cringe and a little more hilarious.

In a recent interview, Shaq proposed the idea that there are actually two moons. He said that one day while he was riding, he saw the moon on his left but later behind him without making any turns.

“The other day I was riding… and the moon was on the left. And I keep going straight, didn’t make no turns, and about 20 minutes later, the moon was behind me," Shaq said.

Glossing over the likelihood that Shaq was on a winding road that merely seemed straight and over the fact that if we had two moons it would cause the sea levels to rise and flood the entire planet, it's an interesting conspiracy theory.

So it should be no surprise that fans have been absolutely roasting Shaq on Twitter since the quote was revealed yesterday. Though some believe that there's a double-standard and if Kyrie Irving said it, people would lose their minds:

Hopefully Shaq was just being a little tongue-in-cheek. It would be really weird if he actually believed that.

As for the people decrying hypocrisy or a double-standard as it relates to Kyrie Irving: Not all conspiracy theories are created equal. Having a silly idea is not the same as believing that a cabal is controlling and manipulating the world.

Shaq isn't a paragon of intelligence, but you don't have to be to call Kyrie out for his behavior.