Sports World Reacts To Shaq's Tough Personal News

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Shaquille O'Neal said he couldn't pass judgement on Boston Celtics coach Ima Udoka's infidelity.

Why? Well, according to Shaq, he lost his family and "valuable" years with his children during his own infidelity and said he was a "serial cheater."

“I am going to step down from this conversation, and let me tell you why: I was a serial cheater,” O’Neal said. “...I’m never the guy that’s going to get up here because of my platform and fake it. I did it. I was the best at it and I’m not proud of it. I lost my family during it. Lost a valuable important years with my children during it.”

Fans appreciated Shaq's honesty.

"Massive respect to @shaq for being honest about infidelity. i heard a LOT of “what’s the big deal they’re consenting adults” talk about Ime Udoka. nah. the damage and consequences are a super big deal — whether or not you’re caught," The Undefeated writer Jesse Washington said.

"I respect Shaq. He takes full accountability for his decisions & choices. He also refuses to be a hypocrite. I love it," another fan said.

What do you think of Shaq's honesty?