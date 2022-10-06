Sports World Reacts To Shaq's Weight Loss News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: NBA analyst Shaquille O'Neal arrives at a preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 123-113. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Shaquille O'Neal has always been a big man - vertically and horizontally. But he's apparently been working around the clock to get a little smaller in the latter area.

Shaq has been hitting the gym and recently posted a photo on Instagram showing that he has a pretty decent set of abs. In the past, Shaq has sported a pretty rotund belly.

But during his recent appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Shaq revealed that he's lost over 35 pounds, dropping from 401 pounds down to 365. He said that his goal is 345.

Most importantly though, Shaq revealed what his motivation for finally losing the weight was: His colleague and friend Charles Barkley.

“I like to create crazy motivation,” Shaq said. “I was looking at myself and I had that Charles Barkley retirement body..."

Sports fans were floored by how funny that was, calling it an absolutely incredible burn of Barkley:

Jokes aside, Shaq probably needed to lose the weight. He's been dealing with a litany of health problems, including sleep apnea, and decided that working out more often would help.

From there, Shaq started setting goals, and now he looks incredibly healthy for a 50-year-old man over seven feet tall.

Good on Shaq for chasing that weight loss goal. Maybe Barkley will join him on the weight loss journey soon.