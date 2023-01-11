Sports World Reacts To Shaquille O'Neal's Announcement

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

It has already been announced that popular artists like Kendrick Lamar and Foo Fighters will headline the 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Well, it turns out Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal will also be part of this year's lineup.

That's right, O'Neal will showcase his skills as a DJ in Tennessee this June.

O'Neal, who is also known as Diesel, has performed at the Electric Daisy Carnival, Lost Lands and Red Rocks over the past year.

For the most part, the public is thrilled that O'Neal will appear at Bonnaroo.

"If Shaq is going to Bonnaroo then I guess I’m going to Bonnaroo," one fan said.

"Going to Bonnaroo exclusively to see Shaq," another fan wrote on Twitter.

Honestly, it would not be a surprise to see videos of Shaq's performance at Bonnaroo go viral this summer.

The 2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will run from June 15-18.