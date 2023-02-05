Sports World Reacts To Shocking College Basketball Finish

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 15: A detail of an official NCAA Men's Basketball game ball made by Wilson is seen on the court as the Iowa State Cyclones play against the Connecticut Huskies during the second round of the 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 15, 2012 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Pepperdine escaped Saturday night's game with a win thanks to one of the bizarre endings you'll see this college basketball season.

After seemingly securing a win, an after-the-whistle elbow from a member of Portland's team following an intentional foul resulted in two free throws for each team and possession for Pepperdine with .6 seconds left.

And well...

The sports world reacted to the wild finish on social media.

"One of the crazier end-game sequences ever. This is a lot to happen in the last few seconds of a game," a user laughed.

"It just keeps going," another said.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything remotely close to this," tweeted Terrence Payne.

"Absolutely atrocious officiating, fire the entire crew," another replied. "Portland was robbed, gonna call a tech on the guy trying to escape but not the guy who had him wrapped up and held down long after the whistle? This is embarrassing."

Tough loss in the WCC.