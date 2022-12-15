Sports World Reacts To Shocking NBA Retirement Thursday

DALLAS, TX - JUNE 07: A detail of an empty court between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat in Game Four of the 2011 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 7, 2011 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the NBA world was shocked to see a first-round pick from the 2020 draft announce his retirement.

Tyrell Terry, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, admitted he fell out of love with the sport. After battling constant anxiety, he decided to leave the game behind for good.

"Intrusive thoughts, waking up nauseous, and finding myself struggling to take normal breaths because of the rock that would sit on my chest that seemed to weigh more than I could carry," Terry said about the anxiety he's been dealing with. "This is just a brief description of the anxiety this sport has caused me, and while I’m grateful for every door it has opened for me, I can’t continue this fight any longer for something I have fallen out of love with."

Fans are hoping the best for him.

"I feel for the kid. He was really struggling with his mental health and at this point we’re all just hoping he can get to a place where he feels happy again. Wishing him the best!" one fan said.

"This is so sad to read. Hope lil bro gets the help he needs and finds peace," said another.

"Athletes are human, whatever he does I hope he finds peace," added a third.

Hopefully Terry can find peace.