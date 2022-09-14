Sports World Reacts To Significant Brittney Griner Meeting News

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was found with cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport earlier this year.

Over the past few months, the United States has reportedly been in contact with Russia on ways to bring her home. According to multiple reports, a major step was taken this week as former U.N. ambassador Bill Richardson met with Russian authorities.

Richardson is reportedly trying to secure the release of Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan.

Fans are pleased with the news.

"This is promising," one fan said.

"Thank you Ambassador Richardson," said another fan.

Griner's lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, provided an update on the two-time Olympic medalist during an interview with People.com.

"Brittney is stressed and very much concerned with the future," Blagovolina said.

The lawyers also outlined their next move.

"As a legal team, we need to do [the] maximum to get a shorter term," Blagovolina added. "We need to use every legal opportunity that we have, and [an] appeal is one of those opportunities."

Will Griner return home soon?