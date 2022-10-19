Sports World Reacts To Simone Biles' Halloween Suggestion

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

With Halloween just around the corner, United States gymnastics star Simone Biles made it clear one costume is off limits.

She doesn't want to see anyone wearing a Jeffrey Dahmer costume this year. He plea comes after Netflix's show focused on Dahmer and his serial killer exploits.

"im just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain’t having it!!!!!!" she said on Twitter.

Most fans agree with her. Some are willing to protect themselves if a Dahmer lookalike comes back.

"I personally can’t wait to pepper spray people wearing this costume," one person said.

"If I see you in a Jeffery dahmer custom I will assume you are him arisen and beat the s*** out of you," said another.

"The fact that people are buying costumes and making outfits to wear for a real serial killer is crazy. If nobody told you, I’m going to tell you…It’s weird to want to dress up as somebody…who killed real people," said another person.

Should people be able to wear Dahmer costumes?