Sports World Reacts To Skylar Diggins' Big Personal News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 31: Skylar Diggins-Smith #4 of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball against the Chicago Sky during the second half of the WNBA game at the Footprint Center on August 31, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 103-83. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Phoenix Mercury All-Star point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith was conspicuously absent from the final three games of the 2022 season for "personal reasons." On Monday, we learned what those personal reasons were.

Taking to Instagram, Diggins announced that she is pregnant with her second child. She posted a photo of herself with the telltale indication around her belly.

"New addition loading," Diggins wrote, adding an orange heart at the end of the message.

Basketball fans and the wider sports world have taken to Twitter to congratulate Diggins on her upcoming child. Many are pointing out that it's even more incredible because she was continuing to play at a high level even while pregnant.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is a six-time WNBA All-Star and a six-time All-WNBA selection. She got one of each this past season.

Diggins finished the season averaging 19.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Her 34 minutes played per game led the entire league.

She helped lead the Mercury to the WNBA playoffs in the absence of all-world center Brittney Griner, who remained imprisoned in Russia for the duration of season.

The 2022 season demonstrated that Skylar Diggins-Smith truly is one of the toughest athletes in the WNBA today.

Congrats Skylar!