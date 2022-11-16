Sports World Reacts To Star-Studded Class Action Lawsuit

What do the likes of Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Steph Curry, Shaquille O'Neal and Larry David have in common?

Well, they're all being sued for their promotion of FTX — a cryptocurrency exchange app collapsed and went bankrupt earlier this month. The class action lawsuit was filed in a Florida federal court on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports.

The lawsuit states that FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried created a fraudulent scheme "designed to take advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country."

Plenty of other athletes and celebrities have been caught up in the lawsuit as well. Udonis Haslem, David Ortiz, Trevor Lawrence, Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka Kevin O'Leary were also named.

Fans couldn't help but chime in about the lawsuit on social media. Most fans don't think Larry David will be in any trouble since he made it clear he wasn't a fan of cryptocurrency.

"Larry literally said on a commercial that it’s not going to work," one fan said.

Others are feeling bad for Tom Brady.

"Tom can’t catch a break…should’ve rode into the sunset after his last Super Bowl win," a fan suggested.

What do you think of the lawsuit?