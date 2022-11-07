Sports World Reacts To Start Of College Basketball Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 04: Jim Nantz interviews head coach Bill Self of the Kansas Jayhawks after they defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels to win the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Brett Wilhelm/Getty Images

Nov. 7 is a significant day for the sports community.

It marks the official start of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Kansas will be looking to win back-to-back National Championships after it took down North Carolina this past April.

On the women's side, it'll be South Carolina trying to defend its trophy after it took down UConn.

This news has the sports community absolutely fired up.

"3 hours until college basketball," Jon Rothstein tweeted.

"Good morning, everyone. We made it to college basketball season," another tweet read.

The season will get started at Noon ET as Baylor will take on Mississippi Valley State. A few more games will then take place during the afternoon before the rest of the action comes during the evening hours.

The road to the Final Four is only beginning.